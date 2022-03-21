Shooting in Alice leaves one dead, suspect in custody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators with the Alice Police Department are investigating a murder on Schley Street that took place over the weekend.
According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, APD Officers arrived on scene at roughly 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20. There they found the victim, a man in his 20's, with a gunshot wound to the head.
Officials say that officers were initially called to the scene for reports that a man was in the home, and refused to leave. Police were able to arrest Mark Anthony Gonzalez in connection with the murder.
Gonzalez is in Jim Wells County Jail this morning. As of this time, the name of the victim has not been released.
Stay with us at 3News for more information on this developing story.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.