Shooting in Alice leaves one dead, suspect in custody

A shooting Sunday afternoon has resulted in one death, and the arrest of Mark Anthony Gonzalez.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators with the Alice Police Department are investigating a murder on Schley Street that took place over the weekend.

According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, APD Officers arrived on scene at roughly 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20. There they found the victim, a man in his 20's, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officials say that officers were initially called to the scene for reports that a man was in the home, and refused to leave. Police were able to arrest Mark Anthony Gonzalez in connection with the murder.

Gonzalez is in Jim Wells County Jail this morning. As of this time, the name of the victim has not been released.

