Early morning shooting on Weber leaves one dead, suspect in captivity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just after 1:00 a.m. Corpus Christi Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 5200 block of Weber Rd.
There on scene they found one victim, a young adult male with serious injuries. Although he was quickly rushed to a local hospital, the young man sadly died from his injuries.
Officials say that officers quickly scoured the area, and were able to find the suspect at a home on 5400 Buggywhip Dr.
The suspect, a 21-year old male, was brought into custody on murder charges.
Officials with CCPD say that this was not a random act of violence, and the two men involved did know each other.
