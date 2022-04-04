Stabbing at Saratoga Cove Apartments leaves victim hospitalized

Police responded to a family dispute at the Saratoga Cove Apartments. Officials say the victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a call for a family dispute around 5:00 a.m. on Monday Apr. 4 at the Saratoga Cove Apartments.

Lt. Paul Janko with CCPD confirmed that officers found one victim with a stab wound.

"It's safe to say it was a family violence disturbance," said Lt. Janko, "And then they got in a disagreement, and one stabbed the other with a knife."

The victim was quickly transported to a local hospital. Officials say his injuries, fortunately, weren't major.

Police say that they have identified the suspect, but he is still on the loose at this time. The suspect is facing aggravated assault charges.

This is a breaking story, so stay with us at 3News for more updates.

