Community Health Clinic reopens to the public

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marks the first day of National Public Health Week. It's a recognition of the long history and achievements of medicine, and its all about ensuring access to physical and mental health care.
In the spirit of that goal, the Health District is reopening its community health clinic this Monday, Apr. 4.
The clinic will provide annual exams for both women and men, including:
- Cancer screenings
- Diabetes tests and treatments
- Blood pressure, cholesterol, STD, TB, and pregnancy testing
- COVID vaccinations
The Community Health Clinic is located inside the Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
