CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three men who reportedly robbed a westside grocery store Monday night.

According to investigators, the three men walked into the Smiley's grocery store on 19th and Ruth with a gun at around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. Police said they made off with between $300-400.

Thankfully no injuries were reported.

Detectives are looking at surveillance video, but in the meantime ask that anyone with information regarding the crime call them at 361-886-2600.

