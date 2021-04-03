AFT in Corpus Christi not in favor of lifting the mask mandate

"This doctor death governor is putting our children's lives and our teachers lives in danger when he arbitrarily lifts the mask mandate," Dr. Vera said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Education Agency has updated its public health guidance on masks in schools, saying current practices can continue, but also saying school boards have full authority to determine the local mask policy.

Most of the districts in this area have said they have no plans to change the current COVID safety protocols. That includes requiring students to wear masks for in-person learning.

Dr. Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers, tells us the risk of lifting the mandate is too great for all those in the classroom.

"This doctor death governor is putting our children's lives and our teachers lives in danger when he arbitrarily lifts the mask mandate," Dr. Vera said. "I think that it's a mistake."

She said it's likely the governor's order will wind up increasing the spread of COVID-19 and that he alone should be held accountable for that.

"In lifting the mask mandate, any deaths after the time that he has designated as the day to relieve us of that mask mandate, any death after that is going to be in his hands because I am just sick and tired of us playing games with the pandemic," Dr. Vera said.

