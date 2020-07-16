CCISD: Classroom instruction to begin September 8 for students who choose to return to campus

Students will still have the option to learn from home after campuses reopen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD has announced that school will be taught online until September 4. On Tuesday, September 8, students will have the option to return to the classrooms.

The district said the spread of the coronavirus locally has prompted CCISD to provide remote instruction to all students from August 13 - September 4. CCISD said after September 8, the option to learn from home will still be available for students.

As for fall sports and extracurricular activities, the district said they are working with the University Interscholastic League to determine the status of that.

The district also said their technology department has increased in materials such as mobile devices and hot spots to better serve the needs of students.

Parents, expect online learning to be in video formats with live or recorded instructions from educators.

"With increased flexibility being granted at the state level as well as support from local officials, we are able to take this measure in the interest of student and staff safety,” Superintendent Roland Hernandez said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.