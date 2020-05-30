CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An employee with Del Mar College has been asked to self isolate after possible exposure to COVID-19.
The college was notified that an employee who had been working on campus with other employees and students was potentially exposed to the virus.
College officials are waiting for test results to come back to determine the next steps. The area of campus is being disinfected and will be available for use Monday morning.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
