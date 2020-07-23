High School students from Ray speak out about the upcoming school year

While they all miss being at the football games and seeing each other every day, they agree with keeping school virtual for the time being.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The big question we're all asking is how are schools going to balance the safety of students and staff with the importance of actual classroom instruction.

We've spoken with teachers and decision-makers, but this time we got to hear from some high school students at W.B. Ray. They had some interesting things to say about the decisions being made to try to keep them safe.

"I'm a little nervous about it coming up because everyone's getting together again and with the pandemic going around it's a little scary," senior Anthony Gonzalez said.

There's a lot of mixed emotions among high school students for the upcoming school year.

"I'm happy that in the beginning, we're starting online so that should give it some time for when we go back to school," Gonzalez said.

Many said they're relieved that the district isn't rushing to get them all back in the classroom.

"I would hate for my mom to get it or be out of work," Gonzalez added.

Amid the pandemic -- Corpus Christi ISD schools will start the school year online. Some students said remote learning can be more challenging, but they are hopeful now that with more notice that teachers will be able to better prepare for the year.

The students hope everyone will follow the safety rules and regulations when they return to school, but they know it will be tough.

"There is a lot of us that go to school, the one school, and it's not that big to where in the hallways, we're pretty tight together," junior Alexis Lopez said.

"I think it would be harder because we haven't seen our friends in a while so we would want to be close to them and talk to them," junior Madaline Recio said.

