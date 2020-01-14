CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has raised the pay rate for substitute teachers after a difficult semester for finding people to fill positions.

CCISD has eight categories of substitute teachers, and all will receive a pay increase of $10-15.

The least a substitute teacher can now make is $75 a day, with the most being $140.

A substitute teacher will also receive $5 more a day for four of the least popular assignments, which include Mondays, Fridays, at a middle school, and working in a self-contained special education unit.