Student battling cancer returns to St. Pius Catholic School, will have garden named after him

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marked a triumphant return to school for a young boy in his fight against cancer.

Julian Galloway, a student at St. Pius Catholic School, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2019, just two days before Christmas. Cancerous tumors in his brain and spine were found after he started getting sick at school.

"We noticed that something wasn’t right and so recommended that he see his pediatrician," said Beth Hinojosa, principal at St. Pius. "And that’s when they found, you know, something wasn’t right.”

After undergoing surgery, radiation and chemotherapy through most of 2020, he was cancer free until August 2021 when it returned. Julian undertook another brain surgery and made his second return on Friday in front of the whole school.

“We’re very excited because he did come back, he was cancer free and then received some hard news that it had come back again," Hinojosa said. "So, this is his second time battling cancer, and so now he’s back again.”

Galloway did not say much when asked how it felt to be back at school with all his friends. But it only took one word to get the point across.

“Good,” Galloway said.

The school broke ground for a new garden to be named after Julian to celebrate his return and Earth Day at the same time. He got a chance to plant the first one plant. The kids will eventually be able to eat what they plant as a part of their lunch.

“I couldn’t be more happy," Hinojosa said. "I think just our school community is such a family, we’re always rallying behind each other. We just stick together and welcome everyone and once you’re here on our campus, you just feel the love.”

Galloway is currently undergoing relapse protocol at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Hinojosa said he feels better and is being constantly monitored.

