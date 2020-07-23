Veterans Memorial High School places 26th in the Destination Imagination Global Finals

'The Crew' placed with a performance about Thyroid Disease awareness.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dream team from Corpus Christi is getting praises from judges all over the world for some of their work presented at a global competition.

3News spoke with a few members and the regional director on how even during a pandemic, one team prevailed and became victorious.

'The Crew' is the dream team of Destination Imagination. Regional Director Dr. Kimberly Bissell said the competition looked a little different this year.

"They had to do much of what they did on the fly and that creates a whole different element," Dr. Bissell said. "Plus, of course, they did this over distance and they're not able to have the same collaboration as they usually do in person."

DI is a team of up to seven members who compete at the regional level, and if successful, they go on to state. From there they go onto the main event -- the global competition.

'The Crew' as they call themselves, placed 26th in the entire world! And this year, for the first time, they competed from a screen.

"Moving around and moving props and moving backdrops, but now with this online platform we had to get into character in our bedroom," Christen Adams from Veterans Memorial High School said.

Every year, DI presents students a tasks to overcome and solve by using their creativity. They were tasked with how they can incorporate a solution in their community. They chose a topic that hits close to home.

"One of the girls on our team, her mom is a thyroid cancer survivor, so we started thinking about her mom and then we realized that all our moms have had a Thyroid Disease in the past," Amrita Dongre from Veterans said.

Dongre said part of completing their given task meant bringing their community a solution.

"We put up signs in dentists' offices on plaques that said ‘ask for a thyroid guard’ because it can help prevent from the radiation that could be dangerous for some people and cause a lot of problems in their future," Dongre said. "They don’t just automatically offer it and you usually have to ask for one. People don’t know they exist."

And for a better tomorrow -- it starts at home.

"It’s what makes us all better people, it makes our world and society a better place," Dr. Bissell said.

