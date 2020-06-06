CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from H-E-B officials, an employee at their Alameda and Robert location has tested positive for COVID-19.



Officials from H-E-B say the employee was last in the Alameda and Robert store on May 31, 2020.



“All partners at the location and have been notified and the store has been cleaned and sanitized and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices," stated H-E-B officials.



Corpus Christi City Health officials continue to encounter positive cases throughout the Coastal Bend area, affecting many essential workers across the region.

"While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," added H-E-B officials.

