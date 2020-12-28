Tips from the City County Health District on what precautions to take after traveling

Did you travel this Christmas holiday? Here’s some advice from the City County Health District on what precautions to take after traveling.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi airport saw an increase in traffic over the week of Christmas week with lots of people traveling to and from the Coastal Bend.

The city-county health district says they understand that people are growing tired of not being able to see loved ones, however traveling is still considered a high-risk activity amid the pandemic.

For those who did travel recently Health Director Annette Rodriguez says they should take precautions once they return home.

“Monitoring yourself checking your temperature making sure you're not starting to feel like you have a headache, shortness of breath, cause if you do you could have picked up COVID-19 and begin to spread it here yourself,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says travelers should quarantine if they’re able to while waiting to see if any symptoms show.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.