Corpus Christi International Airport seeing record number of travelers for the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While we're seeing a high number of people out in the streets of the community finishing up their holiday preps, the local airport is also seeing record numbers for the year in travelers.

"This Christmas week we're looking great, lots of traffic lots of customers flying out of here," said Kevin Smith the Assistant Director of Aviation.



Wednesday was another busy holiday for those at the Corpus Christi International Airport

“The month started off really slow and I was a little bit concerned we weren’t gonna see the same numbers we saw during Thanksgiving, but it’s really picked up,” said Smith. “The last three days were the busiest since COVID. We’re running a 90 percent load factory on a Tuesday.”

90 percent meaning out of the nearly 1000 seats for outgoing flights, 900 are filled. While safety precautions continue to be taken at the airport.

“Overnight were cleaning the terminal with a product called cloroz 360 and it’s a sprayer that completely kills the virus for 30 days and we're actually doing that every night,” said Smith.



The health district warns traveling is still a concern for the spread of COVID-19.

“You’re exposing yourself to a lot of other people that are doing what you’re doing, they’re travelling,” said Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says after seeing case numbers remain relatively low after thanksgiving, she hopes community members will take caution again during the Christmas holiday as more people check in their bags and wait to board their flights.

“Enjoy your holidays but stay safe,” said Rodriguez.

