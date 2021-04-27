Save Our Seniors Program will expand to any resident who doesn't have access to transportation

Just under 3,000 folks have been able to receive the vaccine thanks to the S.O.S. program since it began back in January.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi program aimed at vaccinating the homebound elderly in the area is expanding.

The Save Our Seniors or program will now include any resident who cannot drive or does not have access to transportation.

You might recall, the program utilizes fire fighters and paramedics to go out to homes to administer free COVID-19 vaccines.

The program will still take care of elderly residents who might not be able to get to one of the vaccination sites.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo said it was important to be able to provide the service to many others in the community.

"I encourage people to please utilize it. It's a wonderful tool and huge gift, our fire fighters are our heroes, they are who is making this happen. Anyone who knows someone, please call that number," said Guajardo.

Here's that number to call, it's 1-888-728-0018 to register for your at-home vaccine.

Registration is only open when vaccine is available.

