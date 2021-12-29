How will Omicron impact returning students? Here's what we know so far

According to Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-County Health District, there has been an increase in vaccines for children five-to-eleven during the break.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As classes begin to resume, many questions still linger about how the Omicron variant will impact children.

3News spoke with health experts on what they know right now and what they're doing to help keep children safe as they return to the classroom.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-County Health District said so far they've seen in New York that there are more hospitalizations in children. Onufrak said many of the hospitalizations are children under the age of five, which cannot be vaccinated. Before the holiday break the health district partnered with school districts to have vaccines available on school campuses.

"They were very busy," Onufrak said, not only were they for the students, they were also for the communities surrounding the schools, so we're hoping to have that again."

Onufrak said the health district has seen an increase in vaccines for children five-to-eleven during the holiday break. Additionally, Onufrak said the community is only a little bit over 50% vaccinated, and they're hoping that number continues to go up.

