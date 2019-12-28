CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of people outlined the Bayfront today as they raced towards the New Year at the 31st annual Corpus Christi Half Marathon.

The race not only included a 13.1-mile run but a 5k, 10k, and a relay race.

"We are doing the relay half. She's doing 6.1 and I'm doing 6.1.," said one runner.

The run is put on by the Corpus Christi Road Runners, and Jay Wimberly is a part of the running group and the race director.

While running may stress some people out, Wimberly says it has the opposite effect on him.

"I'm also a business owner and it helps me deal with my stress and I love talking with my people in the morning, my morning runs or my evening runs after work. It gives me that breath of relief," said Wimberly.

"I feel great. I'm training for a half marathon in a couple of weeks, so it was a good way to prepare," added Andres Ortiz.

That's how Andres Ortiz felt right after completing the 10k.

"And we also set it up fro experienced runners who are racing the Houston marathon, so we set this race three weeks before the Houston marathon as a prep race."

Wimberly says proceeds from the CC Half Marathon will go to 50 charities around the Coastal Bend area.

