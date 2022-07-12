Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day events in Corpus Christi

Today is the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians, were killed. 19 U.S. Navy ships were either damaged or destroyed and few are still alive to tell the tale.

The attack happened at a U.S. Naval base on the Hawaiian island of Oahu during World War II. The attack is seen as the final straw that pulled the U.S. into the war, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Just a day later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war against Japan.

Several events will be happening in Corpus Christi to remember and honor the lives lost in the attack.

The Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs will host a ceremony including a parade of colors and a performance by the Veterans Memorial High School choir at 10 a.m. at Sherill Park.

The Corpus Christi Veterans Band and several veterans will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at USS Lexington at 2 p.m. The event and parking will be free.

