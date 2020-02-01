ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Wet roads could be to blame for an 18-wheeler that ended up in a ditch near Aransas Pass Thursday.

A video from Apollo Towing shows a flatbed tractor-trailer on its side. According to authorities, the truck drove through some standing water and hydroplaned off of State Highway 35 near FM 1069 near Aransas Pass.

3News was informed that the truck was hauling a forklift that fell off in the accident.

No one was hurt in the accident and the road was back open after midnight.

When first responders and tow crews are working an accident, it is a state law that motorists must move over or slow down when passing an accident scene.

