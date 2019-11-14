ALICE, Texas — The Alice Coyotes will see some major improvements in 2020. During a school board meeting on Monday, the Alice School Board approved funding for three projects within the district. Those include a multi-use complex, women's softball team dressing room and, an agriculture mechanic facility.

"Our baseball team, softball team, soccer teams, ROTC, band, football teams and cheerleaders and other student groups can use it as well as the community," Dr. Carl Scarbrough, the Superintendent said.

The complex is expected to be 37,039 square feet with a 60-yard artificial surface field. Dr. Scarbrough it'll come in handy especially during the hot South Texas months.

The girls' softball complex will be closer to the softball fields, complete with 2,280 square feet worth of showers, restrooms and a dressing area.

The agricultural shop is planned at 3,443 square feet. It will house vocational programs for welding, plumbing and electrical classes. This classroom will be located at the south end of the high school.

Dr. Scarbrough said if all goes as planned, the projects should be done by August 2020. They will run concurrently with the bond-approved projects that voters passed earlier this year.

