Amazon expanding to Nueces County with new delivery hub in Robstown

The new hub, called the Last Mile Facility, is expected to be running by late 2021 and will create about 100 jobs with minimum starting wage at $15 an hour.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Amazon is coming to the Coastal Bend and bringing some job opportunities with it.

"We're appreciative of the people of Texas for so warmly embracing Amazon into the community," Jessica Breaux, manager of economic development at Amazon said. "There are now over 70,000 Texas working at Amazon, and we are excited to be creating 100 additional jobs in Nueces County."

The new hub, called the Last Mile Facility, is expected to be running by late 2021 and will create about 100 jobs with minimum starting wage beginning at $15 an hour, the company said.

"I am proud to welcome Amazon to Nueces County and I look forward to growing together," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "I believe that our connectivity via IH 37 and tomorrow's IH 69 corridor makes Nueces County and ideal spot for growing companies, and Amazon is a business that shares our belief that Texas is a wonderful place to live and work."

The new 140,000 square foot facility will greatly improve delivery efficiency, the company said.

"Amazon's choice of location is a strong endorsement of Robstown's status as a strategic logistics hub just at the beginning of a new phase of growth," Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez said.

The Nueces County Development Commission (NCDC) said it will be the first operation of its kind in the area.

"This economic development project brings to our community a unique opportunity to further employ our diverse and skilled workforce," Holden Hopkins, Deputy Director of the NCDC, said.

Judge Canales will hold a news conference Friday to announce the news.

Since 2010, Amazon said they have invested $16.9 billion across the state.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.