CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Health System has provided some basic precautions that you can take to prevent from getting sick with the flu, coronavirus, and other illnesses.

Officials say to stay calm and follow the steps provided. According to health officials, being stressed out can alter your immune system and make you vulnerable to illnesses.

According to officials, in order to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, people should avoid close contact with other people who are sick.

Officials say you should always cover your cough with your elbow, or cough into a tissue, then dispose of the tissue in the trash in order to avoid spreading germs.

To avoid from catching illnesses like the Coronavirus, you should avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Health officials urge people to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects which is vital to staying healthy.

If you feel sick, then stay home, except to get medical care.

Officials say you should wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds in order to kill bacteria and viruses.



If you do you become sick, then separate yourself from others in the household and designate a sick room where you will spend most of your time. Officials say you should also use a separate bathroom, if possible.

Be cautious and do not handle pets or any other animals while sick. It is still unclear if COVID-19 can be spread from humans to animals, but nonetheless please take precautions with animals and other pets while sick.

Officials say you should always call ahead for visiting the doctor to let them know you have symptoms of COVID-19. According to officials, this will help the healthcare provider's office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

If you are in the Nueces County area and are in need of baby supplies and other products such as diapers, wipes, and formula, you may be able to obtain these products from WIC.

The WIC office located at 4117 South Staples St., Suite # 350, and their contact number is 361-418-0030.

The WIC office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Driscoll Health System has also listed additional resources for the community to use. The list is as follows:

DSHS COVID-19 Call Center:

1-877-570-9779

Monday- Friday

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

World Health Organization (WHO):

https://www.who.int/

En Español: https://www.who.int/es/home



Advice for Public from the WHO: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public



Q&A from the WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses



VIDEOS FROM THE WHO:

How it all started: https://youtu.be/mOV1aBVYKGA

How to protect yourself: https://youtu.be/1APwq1df6Mw



COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems, Science and Engineering (CSSE):

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html



FAQs from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

En Español: https://www.cdc.gov/spanish/



Texas Department of State Health Services:

https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

En Español: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/Spanish.aspx



Texas Division of Emergency Management:

https://tdem.texas.gov/



City of Corpus Christi:

https://www.cctexas.com/coronavirus



Health and Human Services Commission:

https://tdem.texas.gov/



Texas Health and Human Services:

https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/tools.aspx

En Español: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/Spanish.aspx



Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Technical Guidance:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/technical-guidance



FDA – Surgical Mask and Gown Conservation Strategies- Letter to Healthcare Providers:

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/letters-health-care-providers/surgical-mask-and-gown-conservation-strategies-letter-healthcare-providers



CDC Fact Sheet- What you need to know about Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf



CDC Fact Sheet – What to do if you are sick with Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19):

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/sick-with-2019-nCoV-fact-sheet.pdf



CDC: Steps to prevent illness:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: