Area fire departments weigh in on how weather conditions impact work responses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The current rainy skies proved to be favorable for area firefighters as they continue to combat brush fries across the Coastal Bend.

The drier than normal conditions have kept them busy in recent days, and area fire departments hope the rain helps cool things down for the time being.

According to Annaville Fire Chief Michael Clack, dry weather conditions become the perfect breeding ground for potential brush fires.

"Because of the dry conditions and the winds lately we have been very active with many local departments," Clack said. "Last week we actually fought two at the same time."

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the dry conditions lead to dead foliage, or plants which can easily catch on fire. For many fire departments across the Coastal Bend a rainy day is just what they needed.

Clack adds that rain is good for adding moisture back into the ground and can provide much needed relief to fire crews across the Coastal Bend.

"It's a toll on all of us," Clack said. "Not only do we help each other, but once we get deployed to a call we have to call in resources to help us."

While fire service members have to be in top physical shape, Clack says that the job is also taxing financially as well. Due to being low on man power, Clack said that service members are often getting called in for overtime, and that the rain will not deter how busy the year will be.

"The numbers we use to kind of decide how dry things are actually went up today with the drizzle," Clack said. "So it might drop tomorrow but as of today it's still rising."

