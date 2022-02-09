Armed Corpus Christi drug dealer who sold drugs while child was in the house pleads guilty

Alec Garcia faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison up to a maximum of life as well as a $10 million fine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who was arrested after a major drug bust has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a press release Wednesday.

A search warrant was executed at a Corpus Christi home in August 2021 where authorities found over 50 grams of meth; nearly two kilograms of pills containing fentanyl, alprazolam and meth; LSD; approximately two kilograms of marijuana as well as numerous THC products, 9 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor, and U.S. currency.

Authorities also found an 8-year-old boy in the home. Alec Michael Garcia was arrested during the search.

Garcia faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison up to a maximum of life as well as a $10 million fine, according to law enforcement officials. For the firearms conviction, he will receive an additional five years that must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

Garcia has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing, officials said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.