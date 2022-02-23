Barefoot Mardi Gras returns to the Coastal Bend

Sandy Graves geared up for her fifth Barefoot Mardi Gras, and said one of the best parts is the time and effort that goes into each float.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Rain or shine, it's almost Barefoot Mardi Gras time. You may recall that the big Padre Island event had to take a year off because of the pandemic.

The event is making its comeback this Saturday, and North Padre Islanders have already begun busting out their beads, and getting their floats ready to hit the sand.

"For once its a party and Islanders love to party," Graves said.

Some go all out more than others, such as the Parrot Head Club of North Padre Island.

Ted Morris represents the Parrot Head Clubs and said they've been working on their float for over a week, and are adding those last minute touches.

"It's a family event so bring the kids," Morris said. "They will have fun catching the beads and seeing the floats, its just a lot of fun."

And more than just fun, the parade is expected to have more than 6,000 people on the beach and will be raising money for the Texas Sea Life Center and their stunned turtles, as well as the Seashore Learning Center on the Island.

"You know we've been cooped up all winter long, especially with COVID, We are starting to break out," Graves said. "People need this more than ever, its a great way to make new friends, associate with old friends and have a great time on the beach."

The parade route is from White Cap Beach to Padre Bali Park and pets are welcome.

