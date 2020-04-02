CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans are being made for the 11th annual Barefoot Mardi Gras Parade and Festival on Padre Island.

The festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 on Whitecap Beach near Padre Balli Park.

Over 60 parade units are expected along the beach, all decorated in traditional mardi gras fashion.

"Many different mardi gras parades in many different cities in the world, but none like the one in Corpus Christi on the island because it's barefoot that means that people are enjoying the beaches," said. Teresa Rodriguez, Director of Public & International Relations.

As part of the festival, on Mardi Gras, Feb. 25, the Waves Resort will host the 2020 King and Queen Ball, where a new Barefoot Mardi Gras King and Queen will be crowned.

