45th Annual Beach to Bay returns with 9K runners set to participate

The 45th annual 'Beach to Bay Relay Marathon' is back for the first time since the pandemic began. The marathon kicks off Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 45th annual 'Beach to Bay Relay Marathon' is back for the first time since the pandemic began. The marathon is the largest six-person relay race in the country, and it kicks off Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m.

There are some differences when it comes to the race this year. The starting point will begin at Zahn Road for the first time and the packet pick up location has changed too.

“It’s going to be at the beautiful Texas A&M University campus on Shoreline at the Dugan Wellness Center,” said Race Director Doug McBee.

Teams have from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to pick up their packets Friday. If you are a team captain you can authorize a family member, team member, or friend to pick up your packet.

It’s expected to be a hot weekend in the Coastal Bend which is why organizers are making sure runners are hydrated.

"There's approximately 25 water stations that they'll be able to get water from along the route,” said McBee. “The ones running the whole thing will not only have the water stops to stop at, but I'm requiring them to carry water with them.”

In addition to those 25 water stations medical stations will all have Gatorade. McBee says they wants to make sure everyone is hydrated especially the runners who plan to run the entire 26 miles.

Because the marathon is long, and 9,000 runners will be participating, road closures will be in place.

The 45th Annual Beach to Bay Relay Marathon is this Saturday, May 21. To learn more visit cctx.info/3NiTZdQ. The race... Posted by City of Corpus Christi - Government on Thursday, May 19, 2022

“We’ve got Zahn Road closed from 361 to the beach then there’s going to be a lane closure on 361,” said Captain Timothy Frazier with CCPD.

Captain Frazier adds when you get to the intersection of Highway 361 and Park Road 22 there will be some lane closures to facilitate runners and busses.

“From there the boat ramp off of Park Road 22 going west bound is going to be closed,” said Frazier. “After that it’s one single lane closure the shoulder and the outside lane going from highway 358 all the way to the end is going to be shut down.”

The shoulder and outside lane on Ocean drive will be shut down as well. Frazier urges drivers to keep their eyes off the road and be cautious.