Police: Three arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, cash at Beeville home

Nine people were initially detained while police served a search warrant for the home.
Credit: FOX43

BEEVILLE, Texas — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after the Beeville Police Department served a search warrant at home there, a post from the police department said.  

Around 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, officers served the warrant at a home in the 1000 block of West Sylvia. Nine people were initially detained while officers searched the home, the post said. 

Officers found controlled substances in both the house and a car at the scene. An unknown amount of cash was also found in the home, the post said.

The owner of the car, Christopher Govella, 43, was arrested. Two people that lived in the house, John Gonzales, 41, and Emily Peterson, 28, were also arrested.

The remaining six individuals were released at the scene, according to the post.

