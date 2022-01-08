Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions

He added that he has also personally waived adoption fees and that euthanizing an animal is an absolute last resort.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter.

This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs to be "destroyed."

Day said that wasn't true.

Over the past few weeks the department has posted about the need for adoptions in the area. Day, in a social media post, said the animal shelter falls directly under his department and they have gone to every length to ensure they are providing quality care for the animals while they look for their new homes.

"We have utilized our social media platform to share photos many of the dogs that were in our care," Day said.

He added that he has also personally waived adoption fees and that euthanizing an animal is an absolute last resort.

"This is actually a rare occurrence at Bishop Animal Control Services, due in large part to our partnerships and the hard work of our ACS and community partners in finding alternatives to euthanasia," Day said.

A message from the Chief of Police: Posted by Bishop Police Department on Friday, July 29, 2022

