'Bollard Brigade' to help watch over yarn bomb project in Port Aransas after founder receives cancer diagnosis

Made of yarn, the critters cover those wooden posts from Horace Caldwell Pier toward the south jetty during the winter time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some colorful characters back in Port Aransas that are putting smiles on the faces of plenty of beach goers and winter Texans.

They're called bollard buddies.

Port Aransas resident Diana Vondra started the Yarn Bomb Project.

"The ones who have never seen it before, it is such a surprise! There are people who plan trips to come down here to see them," Vondra said.

In it's seventh year, the project is adding some character and color to those wooden posts you can find along the beach with each one different than the other.

The project started with 82 buddies, but has now grown to have more than 300, thanks to supporters from around the world who love what Vondra is doing.

"We have people from all over the country who mail them in or bring them, the winter Texans bring them down. I have a lady from Canada this year, Vondra said.

She pointed out new addition this year, a cactus that she received from Arizona with a patch that said, 'made in Tucson'.

It is a lot of buddies to keep an eye on but this time around Vondra won't be able to do her daily checks as much.

"Today was my second date with the red devil," said Vondra.

Vondra is currently going through chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and a successful surgery.

Because of her health, she put out a call for her own group of heroes.

The bollard brigade answered the call.

The brigade is a group of volunteers who will keep an eye on all her yarn buddies to ensure they are taken care of.

"It was overwhelming. They just sent in their name and said we'll do whatever you need," said Vondra. "We have enough people to cover our 340 bollards and that to me is simply amazing."

Vondra told 3 NEWS she is overjoyed by the outpouring of support.

"Having my bollard brigade that is down here more often, there's a tag asking people not to remove or destroy them. Having them more often made a difference and people are very respectful this year," said Vondra. "It is so rewarding to see everyone enjoy to put smiles on so many faces is just wonderful."

