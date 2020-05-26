FALFURRIAS, Texas — A special Commissioners Court meeting was held today over in Brooks County with only one item on the agenda - what to do about the curfew that was instated back in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even though Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has slowly started reopening businesses across the state, Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos said his county decided to keep the curfew in place because it was not in direct violation of any state mandate, but that changed on Friday.

"County orders can not supersede the governor; the governor's orders supersede the county," Judge Ramos said.

The curfew was lifted by a unanimous vote. Judge Ramos wants his residents to continue to practice social distancing whenever possible and to use common sense.

"We feel blessed that our count remains at one and we think the curfew had something to do with that," Judge Ramos said.

