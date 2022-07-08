Large brush fire burns quickly through Goliad County

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling this the Sarco fire, which has burned over a thousand acres so far.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Fire Department has been battling a large brush fire off of FM 2441 in Goliad County since early Sunday afternoon. The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling it the Sarco fire.

Hundreds of firefighters from departments including Goliad, Blanconia, Ander-Weser and Refugio volunteer fire departments were called to help contain the blaze.

Personnel from Fannin, Schroeder, Weesatche, Beeville, Webber and Rockport volunteer fire departments were also needed on scene.

The group has even received air support in an effort to get the flames under control.

Fire in Goliad County is burning very hot and moving fast. Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Officials said the fire is burning very hot and moving quickly through the area with over a thousand acres burned so far.

Air Calvary has arrived in Goliad Co. Video courtesy of FF. Gregory Garcia. Posted by Beeville Fire Department on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Fire officials want to remind everybody at home that with these extreme temperatures, any ember on dry leaves or brush can quickly turn into something like this.

