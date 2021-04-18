Large brush fire near the Starry Shooting Range on Yorktown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple fire crews responded to a large brush fire near the Starry Shooting Range on Sunday. They were called out to the fire along Starry Road near Yorktown.
Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were also called to the location. We're told no homes were in danger.
There is no word on what caused those flames to break out.
