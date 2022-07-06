Burnpits Warrior Support Center offering free haircuts for military, first responders

Not only can active duty service members and veterans get a fresh cut, they can learn about the services offered by the center.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report on the Burn Pits 360 organization.

Active duty military, veterans and first responders can get a free haircut today courtesy of the Burnpits Warrior Support Center.

Haircuts for Heroes will be offered from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, July 6, at 201 N. 4th St. in Robstown and will be first come, first serve. Proof of service or proof of past service will be required.

Those who stop by will be able to learn more about Burn Pits 360 and their mission in helping veterans. The nonprofit has dedicated more than a decade, fighting for medical benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.

