Burnpits Warrior Support Center offering free haircuts for military, first responders

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report on the Burn Pits 360 organization.
Active duty military, veterans and first responders can get a free haircut today courtesy of the Burnpits Warrior Support Center.
Haircuts for Heroes will be offered from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, July 6, at 201 N. 4th St. in Robstown and will be first come, first serve. Proof of service or proof of past service will be required.
Those who stop by will be able to learn more about Burn Pits 360 and their mission in helping veterans. The nonprofit has dedicated more than a decade, fighting for medical benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits overseas.
RELATED: U.S. Supreme Court rules Texas veteran can sue state over claim he lost job due to illness linked to deployment
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Cost to rebuild Bob Hall Pier expected to go up, County leaders say
- CCPD investigates gun-related violence in Corpus Christi
- Carjacking suspect shot by Corpus Christi officer after short chase, police say
- 'Burn them now': John Oliver wants to give Mission-Aransas Reserve $10K for their creepy beach dolls
- Christus Spohn Shoreline reopens COVID floor following increase in cases
- Aransas Pass man dies from injuries after chasing off home intruder
- KIII joins media coalition seeking greater transparency from Uvalde city officials
- Here are the South Texas cities under drought restrictions
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.