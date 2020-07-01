CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Independent School District confirmed Tuesday that a high school staff member is under investigation for allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the district, the allegations were brought to light Monday and were immediately reported to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The accused staff member was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A news release from CISD Superintendent Arturo Almendarez Tuesday states "We remain confident that we are doing everything possible to keep our students safe," and ends saying "Calallen ISD respectfully declines to comment further on any personnel issue regarding a staff member."

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

