VICTORIA, Texas — DETAILS: Cargo plane crashes about 4 miles north of Victoria

The Victoria Office of Emergency Management and other first responders are on the scene of a cargo delivery aircraft crash near Benbow Road in Victoria, TX.

The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Anyone that may have heard or seen the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 361-575-0651 and provide their name, address, and telephone number to be contacted by investigating agencies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently investigating the crash.

