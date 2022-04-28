CCISD hosting job fair to recruit new educators, coaches

The new teacher starting salary is right around $52,000 per year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders with the Corpus Christi Independent School District have announced a job fair to recruit some of the best and brightest teachers.

The district is looking for instructors of all subject areas and grade levels regardless of experience.

The new teacher starting salary is right around $52,000 per year.

"We are hiring recent college graduates, and then we are also hiring teachers that have previously worked in other districts that are interested in joining our district, as well," said Debbie Cruz, CCISD Chief Human Resources Officer.

To apply, residents can go by the cafeteria at Veterans Memorial High School this upcoming Saturday.

