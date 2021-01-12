x
CCISD releases tentative 2022 graduation schedule

The schedule is subject to change and is based on health conditions related to COVID-19.
Credit: zimmytws - stock.adobe.com
School diploma and mini graduation cap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the pandemic still impacting schools across the Coastal Bend some might find it difficult to see the finish line. 

According to a social media post from the Corpus Christi Independent School District, a graduation schedule has been posted for respective high schools across the city. 

The schedule is subject to change and is based on health conditions related to COVID-19. 

Below are Graduation 2022 dates. To view a PDF of the schedule, click here: https://bit.ly/3rrrsuM Questions? Email ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com

Posted by Corpus Christi Independent School District on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

For more information regarding the schedule email CCISD at ccisd.tx@k12-lets-talk.com  

