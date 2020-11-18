Corpus Christi Police looking for 3 people believed to have information related to shooting at convenience store

If you have any information call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Homicide Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals’ detectives believe may have some information related to the convenience store shooting that left one woman dead.

The fatal shooting happened early Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi police said. Officers were dispatched to the area of the 5600 block of S Padre Island Drive in reference to an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old female with serious injuries, sustained from being shot by an unknown suspect. Nueces County Medical Examiner Hugo Stimmler identified the woman as Paula Barrett, 56.

Barret was rushed to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Currently police do not have a suspect in custody but are actively seeking to speak with three persons of interest. Investigators are also attempting to locate the owner or operator of a vehicle of interest.

If you have any information call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.