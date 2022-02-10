CCPD partners with DPS to crack down on drunk driving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents are reminded that there are consequences for driving under the influence.
According to a social media post form the Corpus Christi Police Department, a partnership has been formed with the Department of Public Safety to help crack down on drunk driving.
The two departments plan to jointly patrol roadways in an effort to mitigate the impact of drunk driving in the Corpus Christi area.
Additional officers will be assigned to DWI enforcement in an effort to prevent motorists from driving while intoxicated.
The operation will begin Feb. 11, and residents are encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation if they are not able to drive.
The department will also work with the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office to aggressively enforce DWI related offenses.
