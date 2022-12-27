CCPD respond to shooting on Rosedale Drive

A young male was shot and taken to a local hospital. He is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to CCPD officials.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 900 block of Rosedale Drive around 6 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers were unable to find the suspect, but once caught, they are set to face aggravated assault charges. CCPD said that the case is an ongoing investigation.

