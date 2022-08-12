Nueces County's Crisis Intervention Team credited with saving lives

Nueces County Constable Jason McCahan set up the crisis intervention team earlier this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mental health team with the Nueces County Precinct 2 Constable's Office was able to talk a man out of committing suicide.

Carolina Rosales is a mental health deputy for the Constable's Office. She and her crisis intervention response team showed up to a home behind the La Palmera mall on Tuesday. There, they found a man inside with a gun that was threatening to use it on his family and himself.

"He was completely agitated when I first called him," Rosales said. "He was cussing at me and telling me he doesn't care anymore, it's over, it's done. Nobody can help me. I've been trying to get somebody to help me and it wasn't going the way he wanted it to go for him."

Luckily, Rosales was able to talk to the man and get him to come out.

"I told him 'would you be willing to come out and talk with me, face-to-face so I can show you that I'm here to help you, so we can do whatever we need to do to help you,' and so he agreed to come out," She said. "That's when he moved in and I was able to get him to come out of the house unarmed."

"So you know, a lot of people were helped adding a second deputy and it's helped the city because they only have one full-time," McCahan said.

Cassandra England is a mental health professional with MHID and she's also part of the CIT team. She said incidents like these seem to really start popping up around the holidays.

"It gets worse during the holiday season because people are struggling. So again, it's just having that empathy and letting people know we get it," England said.

The CIT team was able to get the man checked out by healthcare professionals. McCahan said his deputies often times are able to intervene in many of these types of calls and keep someone from going to jail. Getting them the mental health they need.

