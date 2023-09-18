City calls special election to repurpose type A sales tax dollars

'Prop A' on the November ballot would expand what sales tax dollars could be used for including improvements to the American Bank Center convention center complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Proposition A is an item at the center of a specially called election meant to repurpose existing sales tax dollars.

Voters will have the final say in November.

Prop A is something that could ultimately help pay for improvements and the expansion of the American Bank Center convention center complex. City leaders have been talking about adding a 600-room hotel across from the convention center in order to remain competitive with other cities.

Corpus Christi Assistant City Manager Heather Hurlbert said one of the big things to keep in mind is that Prop A is not something that would raise taxes, but instead, as flexibility on what those tax dollars can help pay for.

"The sales tax for the fiscal year 2024 is budgeted at about $18 million that does change as sales tax collections increase, so does the amount that is appropriated into Type A, great use of our sales tax," she said.

If Prop A is approved by voters, it would expand the use of that money for additional projects such as improvements to city regional parks, fixing commercial and industrial streets, as well as attract new flight destinations to and from Corpus Christi.

It could also be used to expand renovations beyond the American Bank Center arena to include the Selena Auditorium and Convention Center.

"We know definitely that the convention center complex is in need of some maintenance and capital improvements, so we're focusing on that but also looking forward to possibility the opportunity to expand the convention center and improve the area around there," she said.

Improvements like a new HVAC system, new audio and visual equipment, the expansion of ballrooms and meeting spaces. As we've reported, the city is exploring the possibility to partner with a private developer to build a hotel that would be part of the convention center complex.

It was mentioned by council when they approved to send Prop A to voters, but if they take a look at the ballot language, it doesn't list 'hotel,' something that was brought up during Monday's Type A board meeting and clarified by Hulbert.

"The resolution contains the hotel, ballot language does not include the hotel because its defined through the resolution," said Hulbert.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni added during the meeting that the hotel is not a definite thing but city council listed it as an eligible use of the funding.

"The hotel would be able to benefit from prop A money but this would be limited to assets that would complement the convention center and this would be an investment with a private developer the city would not be building operating or maintaining a hotel," Hulbert said.

City officials have said it could cost up to $800-million dollars to renovate and expand the convention center.

Another funding source would come from state sales tax as well as state hotel occupancy tax within a three mile radius of the bank center.

