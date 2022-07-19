Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District urges residents to report any symptoms of monkeypox

To date, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is encouraging residents to report any symptoms of monkeypox and take preemptive care.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can cause rashes, which may resemble pimples or blisters, sometimes accompanied by flu-like symptoms, according to a press release from the Health District.

Cases of monkeypox have already been reported in surrounding cities such as San Antonio and Austin.

To date, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in Nueces County. The first case was reported in Massachusetts in late May of 2022. To date, 1,470 cases of monkeypox have been reported, with 110 cases residing in Texas alone.

The disease spreads through direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, or bodily fluids, including saliva. It can also spread through face-to-face contact such as kissing. Monkeypox doesn't spread easily between people without close, skin-to-skin contact and is a rare disease.

With the recent outbreak of the disease, questions about vaccination have surfaced.

The CDC says there are two smallpox vaccines licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration – JYNNEOS (also known as Imvamune or Imvanex) and ACAM2000 – that can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox.

So, who should get the vaccine? Here's what the CDC has to say:

Vaccination is recommended for people who have been exposed to a person infected with monkeypox. However, the vaccination should happen within the first 14 days of exposure.

People who may have been exposed to monkeypox, such as: People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox. People who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.

Vaccination is also recommended for people who have certain job-related risks, such as those who work in public health laboratories.

People looking to get vaccinated should talk to their healthcare providers.

