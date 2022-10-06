City of Corpus Christi prepares as heat advisory issued for this weekend

Dr. Kim Onufrak said that with this weekend's dangerous heat, young children are especially at risk with school out for the summer.

Corpus Christi first responders and medical staff are taking every precaution as heat conditions could cause serious heat related injuries.

"The next three days are going to be very critical for the City of Corpus Christi and the surrounding area," said Robert Rocha, Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi.

A heat advisory is in effect in Corpus Christi as of Friday. With dangerously high temperatures expected throughout the weekend, experts say heat-related illnesses are more likely.

"With it being so hot, it's just easier to become overheated. You can get heatstroke, you can get dehydrated a lot easier," said Kim Onufrak, Interim Assistant Health Director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is taking every precaution as temperatures heat up. Extra water has been distributed to firefighters and they are encouraged to call for help so they're not outside for too long. They are also doing well-being checks to respond to medical calls for help.

Onufrak adds that with this weekend's dangerous heat, young children are especially at risk with school out for the summer.

"Our kids are more active and they're just going to go play and play and play. They're really not one to come up and say, 'I'm thirsty,'" Onufrak said.

