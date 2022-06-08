Two arrested for posting threat on social media toward Aransas County schools

Edward Jeremiah Mahan, 21, and Coven Andrew Rangel, 20, both of Rockport, were booked into the Aransas County Jail on terroristic threat charges.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested in Aransas County after officials received a report of a threatening social media post against schools.

Edward Jeremiah Mahan, 21, and Coven Andrew Rangel, 20, both of Rockport, were booked into the Aransas County Jail on terroristic threat charges, according to the Rockport Police Department.

RPD worked with the Aransas County Sheriff's Department and the Aransas County ISD police to identify the two that made the threatening post. Officials said there is no danger to the public or school system.

Making a terroristic threat is a third degree felony and holds a punishment of 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

