City of Corpus Christi releases new mosquito spraying schedule

Some preventative measures against mosquitos include using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and regularly draining standing water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mosquitos are starting to make their rounds in the Coastal Bend as a result of recent rainfall.

Due to the increase of the swarming blood suckers, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Vector Control have released an updated spraying schedule.

Monday, September 19, Routes 4, 5, 6 - Northwest

Tuesday, September 20, Routes 27, 28, 29 - Flour Bluff

Wednesday, September 21, Routes 1, 2, 3, - Calallen

Thursday, September 22, Routes 20, 21, 22 - Southside

Friday, September 23, Routes 23, 25, 26, - Southside

In addition to the recent rainfall, the spraying schedule comes as a mosquito in Kingsville, Texas tested positive for the West Nile Virus. The mosquito was trapped back on Sept. 13 on the 1800 block of N. Armstrong Street.

Vector Control encourages the public to take necessary precautions in guarding against mosquitos. Some preventative measures include using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors and regularly draining standing water.

Residents are encouraged to visit their physician if they feel sick after being bitten.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.