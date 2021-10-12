City of Corpus Christi releases sales tax numbers for first two months of the fiscal year

City Councilmember Mike Pusley was excited about the numbers and what they could mean for the economy as a whole.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi released their sales tax revenue numbers for the first two months of the City's fiscal year.

The months of October and November brought the City over $10 million in sales tax revenue. That's $259,000 dollars more than the City originally estimated -- a 2.4-percent increase.

City officials spoke with 3News and said they were encouraged by the latest sales tax figures, which seem to indicate that our economy is doing better than forecasted.

City Councilmember Mike Pusley was excited about the numbers and what they could mean for the economy as a whole.

"The numbers are great," Pusley said. "Anytime you get numbers better than you projected, that's always a good thing."

Pusley believes that as the community transitions out of the pandemic, the numbers will only continue to grow.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.