CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School zone signs serve as important warnings to drivers to help keep kids safe, but you wouldn't have been able to tell Tuesday morning when looking at one school zone in Corpus Christi's southside.

"I took a new route and I was driving, and like I said, I noticed it and I was like, 'That is, that is very scary,'" driver Elisa Valdez said.

The sign was located on Braeswood and Williams drives near Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy. It is supposed to tell drivers to slow down in the school zone, but on Tuesday morning it was rendered ineffective by overgrown shrubbery.

When Valdez was on her way to work, she spotted the sign and was immediately concerned.

"For me, that I'm new to Corpus, I wouldn't have known that there was school nearby," Valdez said.

Valdez said the sign was completely covered, and as a mother herself, that made her feel worried.

"Not only children but everybody who walks the sidewalks," Valdez said. "Just the safety for everybody."

Valdez reached out to 3News, unsure of where to go to report the problem. 3News contacted the Corpus Christi Independent School District, who said the maintenance and upkeep of school zone signs is the responsibility of the City of Corpus Christi.

Deanna McQueen, a spokesperson for the City, said they were unaware of the problem but once they were contacted by 3News, they sent out a crew to help clear the brush from the sign.

Now, the sign is all clear.

McQueen said if you see any signs in your neighborhood that are covered up or need maintenance, to call them at 361-826-CITY.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: